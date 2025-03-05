Norfolk State visits Howell and Howard

Norfolk State Spartans (26-4, 13-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (19-9, 12-1 MEAC)

Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Norfolk State after Destiny Howell scored 21 points in Howard’s 89-39 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bison have gone 9-3 in home games. Howard leads the MEAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 4.0.

The Spartans are 13-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State leads the MEAC scoring 74.7 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

Howard makes 38.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Norfolk State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Howard gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Howell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kierra Wheeler is averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans. Diamond Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 15.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

