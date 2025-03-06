Norfolk State visits Howard following Howell’s 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (26-4, 13-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (19-9, 12-1 MEAC)

Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Norfolk State after Destiny Howell scored 21 points in Howard’s 89-39 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bison have gone 9-3 in home games. Howard averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 13-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kierra Wheeler averaging 5.8.

Howard averages 65.8 points, 9.1 more per game than the 56.7 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Howard allows.

The Bison and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howell is averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Diamond Johnson is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Wheeler is averaging 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 15.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.