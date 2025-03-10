Norfolk State takes on South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-28, 1-13 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (27-4, 14-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and South Carolina State play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans are 14-0 against MEAC opponents and 13-4 in non-conference play. Norfolk State averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC games is 1-13. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 6.5 assists per game led by Mekayla Lumpkin averaging 1.7.

Norfolk State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State has shot at a 35.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals. Kierra Wheeler is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Lumpkin is averaging 2.8 points for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 15.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.