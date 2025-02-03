Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central, looks for 9th straight victory

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-14, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-4, 6-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will attempt to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory over North Carolina Central.

The Spartans are 10-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 33.8 points in the paint led by Diamond Johnson averaging 10.0.

The Eagles are 3-2 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.6% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Eagles meet Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.2 steals. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Aysia Hinton is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging seven points. Kyla Bryant is shooting 36.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.