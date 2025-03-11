Norfolk State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-24, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays in the MEAC Tournament against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC games is 11-3, and their record is 10-7 in non-conference games. Norfolk State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks’ record in MEAC games is 2-12. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-14 record against teams over .500.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 67.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 69.5 Norfolk State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 75-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Brian Moore Jr. led the Spartans with 17 points, and Evan Johnson led the Hawks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 5.8 points. Moore is shooting 55.7% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.