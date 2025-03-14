Norfolk State takes on Coppin State in MEAC Tournament

Coppin State Eagles (18-13, 9-6 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (28-4, 15-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 15-0 against MEAC opponents, with a 13-4 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kierra Wheeler averaging 3.4.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC action is 9-6. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Norfolk State scores 74.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 63.5 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State scores 7.4 more points per game (64.0) than Norfolk State gives up (56.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Norfolk State won 76-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Wheeler led Norfolk State with 28 points, and Angel Jones led Coppin State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Spartans. Niya Fields is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laila Lawrence is scoring 16.8 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles. Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 15.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.