Norfolk State Spartans take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-28, 1-13 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (27-4, 14-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays in the MEAC Tournament against South Carolina State.

The Spartans have gone 14-0 against MEAC opponents, with a 13-4 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State is the leader in the MEAC with 15.6 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 1-13 against MEAC teams. South Carolina State allows 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.0 points per game.

Norfolk State averages 74.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.6 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Norfolk State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 88-57 in the last matchup on March 1. Da’Brya Clark led the Spartans with 20 points, and Jada Morgan led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is scoring 19.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 15.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.