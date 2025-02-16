Norfolk State Spartans play the Delaware State Hornets on 10-game win streak

Delaware State Hornets (4-18, 0-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (21-4, 8-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will try to keep its 10-game win streak going when the Spartans take on Delaware State.

The Spartans have gone 11-0 at home. Norfolk State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 17-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 0-8 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Norfolk State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Norfolk State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 25.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.