Norfolk State puts home win streak on the line against Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (4-18, 0-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (21-4, 8-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Delaware State trying to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 11-0 at home. Norfolk State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 17-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hornets are 0-8 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 9.2 assists per game led by Najah Lane averaging 2.7.

Norfolk State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State has shot at a 35.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 36.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kierra Wheeler is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

McKenzie Stewart is averaging 4.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

