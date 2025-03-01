Norfolk State looks for 25th win this season in matchup against South Carolina State

Norfolk State Spartans (24-4, 11-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-25, 1-10 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Spartans face the South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 in home games.

The Spartans are 11-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State leads the MEAC allowing just 56.7 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

South Carolina State’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 6.4 points over the past 10 games.

Diamond Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 14.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.