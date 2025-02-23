Norfolk State hosts Morgan State following Wheeler’s 28-point outing

Morgan State Bears (11-14, 4-6 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (23-4, 10-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Morgan State after Kierra Wheeler scored 28 points in Norfolk State’s 76-54 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Spartans are 12-0 in home games. Norfolk State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 19-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 4-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Norfolk State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State has shot at a 36.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 36.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamaria Rumph is averaging 6.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 14.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.