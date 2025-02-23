Norfolk State hosts Morgan State following Thomas’ 31-point game

Morgan State Bears (11-15, 5-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 9-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays Norfolk State after Will Thomas scored 31 points in Morgan State’s 87-81 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 10-1 in home games. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Brian Moore Jr. averaging 8.9.

The Bears are 5-5 in MEAC play. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 4.0.

Norfolk State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Morgan State scores 13.1 more points per game (81.4) than Norfolk State allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 18.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. Kiran Oliver is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.