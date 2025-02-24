Norfolk State hosts Morgan State following Ojukwu’s 29-point game

Morgan State Bears (11-14, 4-6 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (23-4, 10-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Norfolk State after Naya Ojukwu scored 29 points in Morgan State’s 62-53 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 12-0 on their home court. Norfolk State averages 13.8 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Diamond Johnson with 4.2.

The Bears have gone 4-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Jael Butler averaging 4.5.

Norfolk State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Bears face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals. Kierra Wheeler is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is shooting 35.9% and averaging 8.6 points for the Bears. Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 14.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

