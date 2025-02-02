Norfolk State hosts King and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-12, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on Norfolk State after Po’Boigh King scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 82-77 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-1 at home. Norfolk State scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-2 in conference games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Isaac Parson averaging 4.2.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central scores 12.8 more points per game (80.5) than Norfolk State gives up (67.7).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ings is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Parson is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. King is averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.