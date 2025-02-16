Norfolk State hosts Delaware State following Robinson’s 26-point game

Delaware State Hornets (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-8, 7-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Norfolk State after Martaz Robinson scored 26 points in Delaware State’s 90-69 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 at home. Norfolk State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 1.5.

The Hornets are 5-3 in MEAC play. Delaware State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert Smith is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

