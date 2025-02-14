Noel leads Wright State against Milwaukee after 26-point game

Wright State Raiders (13-13, 7-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-9, 9-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Milwaukee after Brandon Noel scored 26 points in Wright State’s 91-73 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 9-2 at home. Milwaukee ranks third in college basketball with 42.0 points in the paint led by Themus Fulks averaging 8.5.

The Raiders are 7-8 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 8.1.

Milwaukee scores 78.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 74.5 Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulks is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noel is averaging 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

