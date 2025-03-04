No. 9 Texas Tech takes on Colorado following Toppin’s 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (11-18, 2-17 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech hosts Colorado after JT Toppin scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 78-73 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 14-3 in home games. Texas Tech is 19-7 against opponents over .500.

The Buffaloes are 2-17 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Tech makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Colorado has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Buffaloes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 56.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.4 points for the Buffaloes. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

