No. 9 St. John’s takes on No. 24 Creighton following Scott’s 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (18-7, 11-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-4, 12-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 St. John’s hosts No. 24 Creighton after Aaron Scott scored 22 points in St. John’s 73-71 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 15-0 in home games. St. John’s is second in the Big East scoring 78.2 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are 11-3 in conference games. Creighton ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

St. John’s scores 78.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 68.3 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is averaging 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.