No. 9 North Carolina visits Syracuse following Woolley’s 23-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-4, 11-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-15, 4-10 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts No. 9 North Carolina after Georgia Woolley scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 75-69 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Orange have gone 6-7 at home. Syracuse allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 11-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is the best team in the ACC allowing only 55.7 points per game while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

Syracuse makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). North Carolina has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Wood is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Reniya Kelly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

