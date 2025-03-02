No. 9 NC State visits SMU following James’ 21-point game

NC State Wolfpack (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-19, 2-15 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State visits SMU after Aziaha James scored 21 points in NC State’s 78-57 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Mustangs are 7-8 on their home court. SMU is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Jessica Peterson leads the Mustangs with 12.3 boards.

The Wolfpack are 15-2 in ACC play. NC State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 38.8% NC State allows to opponents. NC State scores 9.5 more points per game (78.2) than SMU allows to opponents (68.7).

The Mustangs and Wolfpack face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 10.5 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Nya Robertson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 17.9 points for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 17 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.