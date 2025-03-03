No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 25 BYU after Traore’s 20-point performance

BYU Cougars (21-8, 12-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (22-7, 13-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 BYU visits No. 9 Iowa State after Fousseyni Traore scored 20 points in BYU’s 77-56 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones are 15-1 in home games. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Joshua Jefferson leads the Cyclones with 7.6 boards.

The Cougars have gone 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Iowa State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 16.8 points. Jefferson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Egor Demin is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.