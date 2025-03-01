No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 22 Arizona after Love’s 23-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 12-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Arizona faces No. 9 Iowa State after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 83-66 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Cyclones have gone 14-1 in home games. Iowa State has an 18-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks second in the Big 12 with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 5.1.

Iowa State averages 80.1 points, 9.8 more per game than the 70.3 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Love averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Henri Veesaar is shooting 65.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

