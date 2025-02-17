No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs, look for 6th straight win

Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas A&M will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Aggies take on No. 22 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 on their home court. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 5.3.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is second in the SEC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Mississippi State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 74.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.7 Mississippi State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.