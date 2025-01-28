No. 8 Tennessee hosts Oweh and No. 12 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky plays No. 8 Tennessee after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 74-69 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers are 11-0 on their home court. Tennessee is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in SEC play. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 8.6.

Tennessee makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Kentucky averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Volunteers and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koby Brea is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.8 points. Oweh is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

