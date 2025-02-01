No. 8 Ohio State hosts Daniels and Washington

Washington Huskies (13-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 8 Ohio State after Dalayah Daniels scored 21 points in Washington’s 73-70 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-0 in home games. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten with 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Ajae Petty averaging 8.4.

The Huskies are 4-5 in conference games. Washington scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Ohio State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Ohio State allows.

The Buckeyes and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 13.5 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

