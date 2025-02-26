No. 8 Michigan State visits Rice and No. 16 Maryland

Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Maryland faces No. 8 Michigan State after Rodney Rice scored 22 points in Maryland’s 88-71 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Terrapins are 16-1 on their home court. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.7.

The Spartans are 13-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Maryland scores 83.7 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.2 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is averaging 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13 points. Jase Richardson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.