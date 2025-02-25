No. 8 Michigan State faces No. 16 Maryland following Richardson’s 21-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State visits No. 16 Maryland after Jase Richardson scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 75-62 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Terrapins are 16-1 in home games. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.7.

The Spartans are 13-3 in conference games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 5.0.

Maryland makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Michigan State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maryland gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Richardson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

