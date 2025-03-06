No. 8 Michigan State aims for 25th win of season in matchup with Iowa

Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Spartans visit the Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-5 at home. Iowa is first in the Big Ten with 18.3 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 15-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Coen Carr averaging 5.4.

Iowa averages 82.2 points, 15.6 more per game than the 66.6 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Akins is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.