No. 8 Iowa State visits Thompson and Oklahoma State

Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 12-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 5-11 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays No. 8 Iowa State after Bryce Thompson scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 96-64 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys have gone 10-3 at home. Oklahoma State is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cyclones are 12-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 12.5 points for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Curtis Jones is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

