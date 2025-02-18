No. 8 Iowa State plays Colorado after Jones’ 22-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-14 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -17.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Iowa State faces Colorado after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 81-70 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones have gone 13-1 in home games. Iowa State is 17-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buffaloes are 1-14 in conference games. Colorado is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Iowa State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Colorado averages 70.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.0 Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.