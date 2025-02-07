No. 7 USC hosts Cambridge and No. 8 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (20-2, 10-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State visits No. 7 USC after Jaloni Cambridge scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 65-52 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans are 10-1 on their home court. USC ranks ninth in college basketball with 38.5 rebounds led by Rayah Marshall averaging 8.9.

The Buckeyes are 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ajae Petty averaging 2.6.

USC averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia van Oelhoffen is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. JuJu Watkins is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Petty is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.