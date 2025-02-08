No. 7 USC hosts Cambridge and No. 8 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (20-2, 10-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 7 USC after Jaloni Cambridge scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 65-52 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans are 10-1 in home games. USC is third in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rayah Marshall averaging 6.2.

The Buckeyes are 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 18-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

USC scores 83.1 points, 24.0 more per game than the 59.1 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Buckeyes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes. Cambridge is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.