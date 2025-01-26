No. 7 Texas visits Ole Miss after Scott’s 30-point performance

Texas Longhorns (19-2, 5-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Texas after Madison Scott scored 30 points in Ole Miss’ 71-63 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 9-1 on their home court. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Starr Jacobs averaging 3.7.

The Longhorns are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Texas is sixth in college basketball scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 48.4%.

Ole Miss makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Texas averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Ole Miss gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.