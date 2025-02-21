No. 7 Texas A&M hosts Zeigler and No. 6 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 7 Texas A&M after Zakai Zeigler scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 81-76 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies are 12-1 in home games. Texas A&M is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Volunteers have gone 8-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is sixth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 2.4.

Texas A&M makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Tennessee averages 9.1 more points per game (74.6) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (65.5).

The Aggies and Volunteers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersson Garcia is averaging 4.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 17.5 points. Zeigler is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.