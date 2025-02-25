No. 7 St. John’s visits Butler after Brooks’ 24-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces No. 7 St. John’s after Pierre Brooks scored 24 points in Butler’s 84-72 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-6 at home. Butler is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm are 15-2 in Big East play. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 8.1.

Butler makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). St. John’s scores 6.3 more points per game (78.7) than Butler allows to opponents (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Red Storm. RJ Luis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

