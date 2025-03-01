No. 7 St. John’s hosts Seton Hall after Luis’ 24-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (7-21, 2-15 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (25-4, 16-2 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -20.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 St. John’s takes on Seton Hall after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 76-70 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm are 17-0 in home games. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.2.

The Pirates have gone 2-15 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 62.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 65.8 St. John’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

