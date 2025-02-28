No. 7 St. John’s faces Seton Hall after Luis’ 24-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (7-21, 2-15 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (25-4, 16-2 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 St. John’s takes on Seton Hall after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 76-70 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm are 17-0 on their home court. St. John’s is the top team in the Big East in team defense, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Pirates are 2-15 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 5-16 record against teams over .500.

St. John’s is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 62.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 65.8 St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Red Storm. Luis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.