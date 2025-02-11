No. 7 Purdue visits No. 20 Michigan following Wolf’s 20-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan faces No. 7 Purdue after Danny Wolf scored 20 points in Michigan’s 70-67 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines have gone 11-0 at home. Michigan is third in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Wolf averaging 8.0.

The Boilermakers are 11-2 in Big Ten play. Purdue is 18-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Michigan averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 19.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

