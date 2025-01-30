No. 7 LSU faces No. 13 Oklahoma following Johnson’s 22-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 4-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (21-1, 6-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts No. 13 Oklahoma after Flau’jae Johnson scored 22 points in LSU’s 64-51 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 14-0 at home. LSU is fourth in college basketball averaging 87.8 points and is shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Sooners have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is sixth in college basketball scoring 86.6 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

LSU averages 87.8 points, 21.8 more per game than the 66.0 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Sooners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 19.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Raegan Beers is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

