No. 7 Houston plays No. 12 Kansas, aims for 4th straight road win

Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston visits No. 12 Kansas trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Kansas scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 7-0 against Big 12 opponents. Houston scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game.

Kansas averages 76.3 points, 22.4 more per game than the 53.9 Houston allows. Houston averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.9 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LJ Cryer is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.