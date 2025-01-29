No. 6 UConn visits DePaul after Allen’s 34-point game

UConn Huskies (19-2, 10-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-11, 6-3 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays No. 6 UConn after Jorie Allen scored 34 points in DePaul’s 74-67 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-4 in home games. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 5.9.

The Huskies are 10-0 in conference play. UConn is 17-2 against opponents over .500.

DePaul makes 38.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). UConn has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong is shooting 62.1% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points.

