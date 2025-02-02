No. 6 UConn Huskies face the Butler Bulldogs on 10-game win streak

Butler Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 11-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn seeks to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Huskies take on Butler.

The Huskies are 9-1 in home games. UConn leads the Big East with 80.2 points and is shooting 50.9%.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.0 assists per game led by Karsyn Norman averaging 3.0.

UConn makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Butler averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UConn gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong is averaging 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff is averaging 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.