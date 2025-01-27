No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 9 Kentucky following Oweh’s 21-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky takes on No. 6 Tennessee after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 74-69 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers have gone 11-0 in home games. Tennessee is 14-3 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in conference play. Kentucky ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Tennessee’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amari Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

