No. 6 South Carolina plays No. 15 Kentucky following Feagin’s 22-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 South Carolina hosts No. 15 Kentucky after Sania Feagin scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 75-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Gamecocks are 13-1 in home games. South Carolina is the top team in the SEC averaging 41.9 points in the paint. Joyce Edwards leads the Gamecocks with 9.5.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Carolina makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Kentucky averages 19.3 more points per game (76.4) than South Carolina allows to opponents (57.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 13.2 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.4 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.9 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

