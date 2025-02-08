No. 6 LSU hosts No. 19 Tennessee, seeks 25th victory this season

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 4-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (24-1, 9-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU will aim for its 25th win this season when the Tigers host the No. 19 Tennessee.

The Tigers have gone 16-0 in home games. LSU is 17-1 against opponents over .500.

The Volunteers are 4-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Talaysia Cooper averaging 10.0.

LSU makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Tennessee averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LSU allows.

The Tigers and Volunteers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Samara Spencer is averaging 11 points and 5.1 assists for the Volunteers. Cooper is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

