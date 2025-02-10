No. 6 Florida travels to No. 22 Mississippi State for conference matchup

Florida Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 6 Florida will play on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Gators are 7-3 in SEC play. Florida has an 18-3 record against teams over .500.

Mississippi State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Florida gives up. Florida scores 12.4 more points per game (83.7) than Mississippi State gives up (71.3).

The Bulldogs and Gators meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bulldogs. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.