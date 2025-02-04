No. 6 Florida hosts Vanderbilt following McGlockton’s 22-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -12; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits No. 6 Florida after Devin scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 97-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Gators have gone 10-1 in home games. Florida ranks second in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds led by Alex Condon averaging 8.0.

The Commodores are 4-4 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida scores 83.3 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.9 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt scores 15.9 more points per game (81.2) than Florida gives up (65.3).

The Gators and Commodores match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.2 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.