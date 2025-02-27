No. 5 UConn faces No. 22 Creighton following Bueckers’ 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (23-4, 15-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts No. 22 Creighton after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 86-47 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies are 11-1 on their home court. UConn is 26-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bluejays have gone 15-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Morgan Maly averaging 5.9.

UConn makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Creighton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Bluejays square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 14.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Lauren Jensen is averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.