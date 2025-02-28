No. 5 Tennessee hosts Youngblood and No. 6 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama visits No. 5 Tennessee after Chris Youngblood scored 27 points in Alabama’s 111-73 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 14-1 in home games. Tennessee is fifth in college basketball allowing 60.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee averages 74.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 30.7 more points per game (91.5) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (60.8).

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.6 points, 7.3 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is averaging 19 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.