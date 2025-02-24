No. 5 Houston visits No. 9 Texas Tech after Toppin’s 22-point outing

Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech hosts No. 5 Houston after JT Toppin scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 73-51 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 14-2 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Raiders. Toppin is averaging 18.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

LJ Cryer is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.